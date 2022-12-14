HOLIDAY PEACE OFFERINGS: What would you gift a member of the opposite political party? Americans respond

Americans on the National Mall revealed what they would gift members of the opposite political party to bridge the partisan divide this holiday season.

"I would give them a shake of the hand to try to get everybody to come together," Irene, from Arizona, told Fox News. But she added that both parties deserved coal under the Christmas tree.

WATCH AMERICANS' SHARE WHAT THEY WOULD GIVE MEMBERS OF THE OPPOSITE POLITICAL PARTY FOR CHRISTMAS:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

"Nobody's doing a great job right now, and the infighting is horrible," Irene said.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans want Congress to compromise across party lines but 58% said they have "no confidence" that will happen, according to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Dec. 15. By comparison, in December 2008, only 23% of Americans had low confidence in bipartisanship.

"People have different opinions, and we have to understand that," Karol, of Washington D.C., said.

AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS, HOME DEPOT EMPLOYEES TRACK DOWN CUSTOMER WHO DROPPED $700 CASH: ‘POSITIVITY AND KINDNESS’

Yet some preferred more informative holiday gifts.

"I would invite everyone to the border," William, from Arizona, told Fox News.

The migrant influx is "affecting us in Arizona so I would invite them all to come on down and take a look," William continued. "Then hopefully they can get together and come up with a solution."

Since President Biden took office, nearly a quarter of the 4 million migrants who have crossed into the U.S. traveled through Arizona's southern border, according to Customs and Border Protection. In border towns like Yuma, migrant crossings increased by 171% from 2021 to 2022, leading some families to hire private security.

Brooke, from Missouri, told Fox News she would give Republicans a science textbook.

There are "lots of misconceptions on the right about climate change, global warming, female anatomy," Brooke said. "I think they could learn from it."

AMERICAN-MADE PRODUCTS COME FROM THESE SMALL BUSINESSES IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

A few others shared unifying messages as peace offerings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Americans need to "get to know the person behind the political party," Morgan, from Virginia, told Fox News. She said she would gift members of the opposite party politeness and understanding.

"We're not defined by our beliefs and our political parties," Morgan said. "I think understanding the humanity side of everyone would be important."

To hear more responses on what Americans would give as peace offering gifts for the opposite political party, click here.