Helene takes deadly turn as millions are left in the dark and more top headlines

1. Deadly Helene made landfall over Florida late Thursday evening as a devastating Category 4 storm.

2. Eric Adams' indictment is political retaliation, a criminal defense attorney claims.

3. Simple activity could be key to more restful sleep.

CONFRONTING THE CRISIS – Trump hits 'czar' Harris on border ahead of VP's stop in battleground Arizona. Continue reading …

QUESTIONABLE CONDUCT – Company believes work done on Navy submarines and carriers may be intentionally faulty. Continue reading …

TIGHTENING RACE – Voters’ choice flips in battleground state as VP Harris loses ground. Continue reading …

'SO GLAD I DIDN'T GO' – Actress who was invited to one of Diddy's ‘freak offs’ when she was a teen speaks out. Continue reading …

AMERICA'S TEAM – Last-second Hail Mary attempt decides Cowboys-Giants divisional rivalry. Continue reading …

‘A HUGE ISSUE’– Trump-endorsed House candidate sounds alarm about China's growing influence in battleground state. Continue reading …

NOT-SO-SUBTLE SHIFT – Kamala Harris isn’t alone: Vulnerable Dems want the current filibuster gone. Continue reading …

HIGHLY REGULATED – Newsom sifts through more than 800 bills as legislative session comes to a close. Continue reading …

FOREIGN INTERFERENCE – Armed Services Republicans, White House push back against claims that Zelenskyy's PA visit was ‘political.’ Continue reading …

'CONNECTING WITH OUR PEOPLE' – Southside Chicago resident believes Trump is gaining support. Continue reading …

'TOO LIBERAL’ – Senate Leadership Fund, Ohio NBC affiliate spar over Sen. Sherrod Brown fact-check. Continue reading …

'FEELS DELIBERATE' – Homeschooling moms say state law change imposing burdensome regulations. Continue reading …

'ILLEGAL PROFITEER' – CNN turns over internal documents as part of high-stakes defamation suit. Continue reading …

ARNON MISHKIN – 4 Known Unknowns that could scramble the presidential race. Continue reading …

ADALEIA CROSS – I’m a WV high school student who prevailed at the US Supreme Court. Here’s why that’s good news. Continue reading …

'APPEASING' RADICALS – Harvard went easy on students for antisemitic conduct, House committee finds. Continue reading …

'WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS…' – Las Vegas Sphere's robot is seen 'learning about humans' from her interactions with guests. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on special occasions, tasty foods and state fairs. Take the quiz here …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – How did Favre shock the world? Who dropped a curse-fueled on-stage insult on America? Take the quiz here …

EGGXACTLY! – "I ate 720 eggs in a month," Harvard medical student reveals. "Here's what happened to my cholesterol." See video …

GOV. DESANTIS – The game plan as Hurricane Helene hits Florida. See video …

MIRANDA DEVINE – The big-picture metrics favor Republicans over Dems. See video …





