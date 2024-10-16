Helene 'like a bomb went off': Florida Rep Kat Cammack details severe hurricane damage

Florida's 3rd Congressional District suffered "astronomical" damage to its agricultural industry, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told Fox News Digital this week while discussing how the region was impacted by Hurricane Helene, noting that the destruction was "like a bomb went off."

"You cannot imagine the amount of agricultural damage inland," Cammack said, "as well as the aquaculture industry on the coast, in addition to what people are used to seeing in these storms, which is primary residential damage and commercial damage."

Hurricane Milton hit Florida in October after Hurricane Helene slammed the state in September.

Cammack indicated that Helene caused more damage to her district than Milton.

"So, places like Alachua County, Columbia County and all the way up to the Florida-Georgia line, it looked like a bomb went off because so many structures collapsed … and sustained damage from the wind," Cammack said.

She praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling his leadership "unmatched," and described him as a "rock star when it comes to emergency response and handling these storms with a no-nonsense approach."

"There's no politics when it comes to how Governor DeSantis handles these storms," she said. "Where we run into problems is actually, of course, the federal level."

"USDA has been nonexistent in terms of the help or assistance that they have provided for agricultural producers," the congresswoman stated. She said "the fact that we have major agricultural damage and little to no help from USDA, it's been awful." She added that "SBA has been a little better."

A USDA spokesperson called Cammack's assertions false in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, the Congresswoman's claims couldn't be further from the truth," the spokesperson said. "To make knowingly false, politically motivated claims in a time of need is unconscionable, since misinformation will only make it harder for us to help people and may prevent farmers from seeking the recovery assistance USDA can offer them.

"In close coordination with FEMA and other federal agencies, USDA has been a partner in the intensive, whole-of-government response underway after Hurricanes Milton and Helene," the statement continued. "This week we announced initial indemnity payments to producers under hurricane and tropical storm crop insurance policies, including for farmers in Florida, to help their operations and communities recover. Through their local USDA office or online, farmers can also choose from a multitude of disaster programs designed for lost crops and livestock or damaged farmland—they can choose which program is right for them. As farmers submit more claims, the amount of assistance we provide will continue to increase. USDA staff live and work in virtually every county, and those staff have been working to provide farmers with every possible resource we can offer.

"These efforts are only a portion of USDA's wide-ranging response, which includes also helping rural communities restore critical infrastructure like water and power, alleviating grocery expenses through expanded use of SNAP while people get back on their feet, and more," the spokesperson concluded. "We know that some members want to see block grants for states, but the reality is that the power to fund and authorize block grants is up to Congress, not USDA, so Rep. Cammack should consider directing her plea to fellow lawmakers."

However, Cammack fired back at the federal agency.

"For the past five storms, Florida producers have repeatedly asked for strike teams from USDA to help producers navigate the disaster recovery programs, both on calls and in letters. USDA, with its workforce of nearly 100,000 employees, has not sent additional personnel to the disaster areas to support producers' needs. The agency offered 'virtual jump teams' to assist producers, many of whom live in areas with insufficient broadband access to receive such support," she said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Further," the lawmaker added, "in the aftermath of the storm, over 200 farmers and ranchers gathered to give me feedback about the USDA response post-storm. Not a single person had been assisted by the USDA — not one."

"This Administration has shown a pattern of accusing citizens of spreading 'misinformation' when the narrative doesn't support their agenda, instead of recognizing legitimate concerns from citizens petitioning their government. That is a shame. As a Representative, it is my duty to take my constituents' concerns directly to the government, whether it is convenient for them or not. I will never hesitate to push the stagnant federal bureaucracy to support my constituents, whether at USDA or any other federal agency," Cammack continued.

"USDA should prioritize reacting and responding to producers' concerns over preserving its public image. It is exceptionally telling that FOX News was able to get a response back from USDA quicker than my constituents have been able to under this Administration," she concluded.

Cammack has served in the House since 2021 and is currently seeking re-election.