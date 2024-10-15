'The biggest challenge right now is fuel': Rep. Greg Steube of Florida talks hurricane aftermath

Fuel shortages are currently the biggest post-hurricane problem, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital on Tuesday morning, noting that Florida's 17th Congressional District was "ravaged by two hurricanes in two weeks."

"The biggest challenge right now is fuel," Steube said, advising people who evacuated to wait a bit longer to return. "If you did leave town, I would give it another few days until our gas stations get filled back up and we get more back into normalcy."

"I drove around yesterday and you really can't find gas stations that have fuel," he said. "That's going to get better as people get back up on power."

The congressman said most of his district has had power restored.

Many Florida communities were hammered by Hurricane Helene last month, the same storm that also went on to wreak havoc in other parts of the U.S. Then, last week, Hurricane Milton hit the Sunshine State.

Steube said his district was seriously impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which came, he noted, after Hurricane Debby hit Florida in August.

"There isn't anyone in my district that was not affected by one of these hurricanes in some way or fashion," he said.

The congressman said that his own property was impacted as well, with downed trees, soffit and fascia removed from the house exterior, and blown-off screens.

Steube has served in the House since 2019 and is currently seeking re-election.