Heat spreads across nation as Plains, Great Lakes to see severe storms

Another day of strong-to-severe storms will impact parts of the Plains, up into the Great Lakes.

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes will once again be possible.

Sweltering heat is spreading from the South, across the Midwest and into the Interior Northeast, where record highs will be challenged.

Wet weather will accompany a front and an area of low pressure sweeping across the East Coast over the weekend, while cooler weather, scattered rain showers and mountain snow is in the forecast for the Northwest.

After weeks of high fire danger, winds will begin to relax and bring calmer weather conditions for firefighters battling multiple blazes across the West.