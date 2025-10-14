Heartbroken congregation fills Tennessee church after munitions plant explosion claims beloved pastor's life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fiancée of a pastor who was identified as one of the victims in the Tennessee munitions plant explosion said his church became a "packed house" this week after a call for prayer.

Trent Stewart was the pastor at The Log Church in Waverly, where Sunday school and worship were canceled this weekend and replaced with a time of prayer in the sanctuary, the church's associate pastor, Charlie Musick, posted on social media.

On Monday, the sheriffs of Humphreys and Hickman counties identified Stewart as one of the 16 victims killed in Friday’s explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant near Bucksnort, about 50 miles west of Nashville.

"We had a packed out house this morning at The Log Church. I know this would have absolutely thrilled Trent. We appreciate everyone who came, and we hope everyone will join us again next Sunday," Katy Stover wrote on Facebook. "It brought a smile to my face and tears to my eyes to see how many people showed up to honor Trent and all the other families."

In another post, Stover said, "Trent was the most amazing man I have ever met."

"He loved the Lord with all he had, and it showed in him every day. Regardless of anything legal, this man was my husband. I don’t need a piece of paper to tell me anything," she added. "We treated each other as if we were already married. I know he would’ve been an amazing father. I find peace and strength in the fact that I know he loved me, and I know he is dancing with Jesus."

Reyna Gillahan, another victim, had dreamed of paying off her home and keeping it in the family, so her daughter, Rosalina Gillahan, began fundraising after the explosion, according to The Associated Press. It was one of several fundraisers for families who lost loved ones.

"She was a beautiful soul — loving, strong, and always thinking of others before herself," Rosalina Gillahan posted on social media about her mother.

The other victims were identified as Jason Adams, Billy Baker, Christopher Clark, James Cook, LaTeisha Mays, Melinda Rainey, Steven Wright, Erick Anderson, Adam Boatman, Mindy Clifton, Jeremy Moore, Melissa Stafford, Rachel Woodall and Donald Yowell.

The WellSpring Christian Church in Spring Hill said Yowell, his wife and son were members long "before moving to Waverly a few years ago."

"Don, a chemist, took a job at the facility that was the site of [Friday’s] devastating explosion in Hickman County," the church added, asking for prayers for Yowell’s family.

Matt Reinhart wrote on Facebook that victim Mindy Clifton used to work in corrections in Florida before moving to Tennessee.

"During my 30-year career in Corrections, I had the privilege of working with many outstanding individuals. One of the very best was Mindy Clifton," he wrote. "After dedicating over 20 years of service to our community, Mindy retired and moved to the beautiful state of Tennessee. In her post-retirement life, she took a position at a munitions plant."

"Many of you have already heard the tragic news about the devastating accident at that facility — an incident that claimed the lives of 16 people. Sadly, one of those lost was our Mindy," Reinhart added.

Authorities said they are working to clear the area of hazards, including explosives, in the wake of the explosion.

Once the area is clear, authorities can start investigating what caused the blast, said Matthew Belew, acting special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Some of the relevant evidence is spread out over miles, according to Belew.

"It’s almost like putting a puzzle back together," Belew said. "We have worked closely with AES to know to look at pictures, look at blueprints, any of the identifying things that were in the building. And then we slowly methodically start to put some of that stuff together."

