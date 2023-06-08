Hazardous haze spreads across the East Coast, Biden stands firm on student loan handout and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

CLEARING THE AIR - National Weather Service offers grim prediction on when smoky haze engulfing much of the Northeast will end. Continue reading…

'I THINK IT’S WRONG’ - Biden vetoes bill canceling his $400B student loan handout, not 'going to back down.' Continue reading …

PRIVATE VIEWING - FBI willing to allow all House Oversight Committee members to view Biden doc alleging criminal scheme, source reveals. Continue reading …

SAFETY CONCERNS - Family says ‘right person in custody’ following disappearance of young mother. Continue reading …

HOLY HAIL - Uber enters car rentals, taking on the industry's biggest players. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SCHOOLYARD TAUNTS – Chris Christie rips ‘baby’ Trump after former president targets him with fat jokes. Continue reading …

RARE PUBLIC REBUKE - Speaker McCarthy points fingers for House floor revolt. Continue reading …

LOYALTY PLEDGE - Florida congressman suggests Speaker McCarthy must demonstrate his loyalty to House conservatives. Continue reading …

BORDER BATTLE - DeSantis hits back at critics of his migrant flights. Continue reading …

MEDIA

THE OLD GUARD - CNN CEO Chris Licht’s ousting paves way for trio of Jeff Zucker-era holdovers to satisfy staffers. Continue reading …

MEDIA RELATIONS - Columnist blames DeSantis' failure to 'cultivate' relationships with reporters for critical coverage. Continue reading …

‘SERIES OF SEVERE MISSTEPS' - CNN media reporter delivers brutal on-air assessment of Chris Licht's tenure. Continue reading …

CENTER TARGET - LGBT groups wreck Target for having no 'cojones' as some prepare boycott. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Canada's dropped a smoke bomb on us. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - The DOJ will use Hunter Biden as a sacrificial lamb to justify going after Trump. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Democrats' strategy is to smear anyone and everyone who gets in their way. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘NOT IN THE BEST INTEREST’ - Major win for school choice in red state likely to trigger court showdown. Continue reading …

MOVIE MAGIC - Film studio asks fans to generate AI art for new sci-fi series. Continue reading …

REVERSE COURSE - The major players in the PGA Tour's merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Continue reading …

HOLDING COURT - Courtroom disaster pits Prince Harry against himself, writes Lee Cohen. Continue reading…

THOSE LYING EYES: After a Labrador in New Zealand tore apart its dog bed and its owner discovered the destruction, check out its response amid the bits and pieces! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Parents’ rights group responds to SPLC's ‘hate-group’ designation. See video …

WATCH: What does the growing 2024 GOP field mean for Trump? See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"A bombshell new report from Just the News.com editor-in-chief, John Solomon, now confirmed by Fox News, that ‘federal prosecutors have notified Donald Trump that he is a criminal target and likely to be indicted imminently in a probe into alleged classified documents.’ I guess Hillary is right around the corner and not far behind her is Joe Biden."

- SEAN HANNITY

