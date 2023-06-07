SEAN HANNITY: The DOJ will use Hunter Biden as a sacrificial lamb to justify going after Trump

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight – a bombshell new report from Just the News.com editor-in-chief, John Solomon, now confirmed by Fox News, that "federal prosecutors have notified Donald Trump that he is a criminal target and likely to be indicted imminently in a probe into alleged classified documents." I guess Hillary is right around the corner and not far behind her is Joe Biden. Now, this after Trump's legal defense team reportedly asked the DOJ to delay the looming indictment because of allegations, serious ones, that a senior prosecutor tried to "sway witness testimony by discussing a federal judgeship."

TRUMP ATTORNEYS NOTIFIED FORMER PRESIDENT IS TARGET OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

Now, that allegation is still pending before a federal judge. Now, still, the DOJ apparently declined any kind of delay and will be moving forward at a rapid pace. In contrast, they've had Hunter Biden's laptop from hell since December of 2019, and that probe has been stalled five long years. But they call that equal justice and equal application of our laws, at least in this psycho, you know, dual justice system we now have. But in a blatant attempt to keep up with appearances, Hunter now will reportedly be indicted at around the same time as former President Trump.

Let me just stop right here. Hunter, mark my words, will likely not face any of the serious charges, nothing to do with the investigations of Jim Comer in the House Oversight Committee, definitely nothing that will implicate pops who he asked to give half of his income to and pay his home repair bills or, as others refer to him as "the big guy" getting his 10%. This will be nothing other than a show indictment to cover their overtly political, never-ending persecution of any and all things Donald J. Trump.

It appears the DOJ has three goals: 1) Get Trump as soon as possible, prevent him from becoming president 2) Protect Joe Biden at all costs and 3) Try to save face by using poor old Hunter, the crack addict who does portraits of a crack addict and sells them for an astronomical amount of money for painting by numbers. I've never seen money like that for that. But they'll use him as a minor sacrificial lamb to justify going after Trump. So now the question is, when can we expect these looming indictments?