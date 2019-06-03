Hawaii hiker Amanda Eller, who went missing in forest for 2 weeks, apologizes for being 'irresponsible'

The hiker who was rescued after being lost in a Hawaii forest for 17 days has apologized for being “irresponsible” after previously describing her ordeal as a “spiritual journey.”

Amanda Eller, who was found injured in the Makawao Forest Reserve on May 24, said Friday in a video posted to Facebook that her earlier comments “bypassed” the serious nature of what really happened on the island of Maui.

“I realize that I was irresponsible ... that I should have had my cell phone with me, that I should have had some water with me, some kind of preparatory tools that you bring with you when you go hiking,’’ Eller said.

The 35-year-old, who left her cell phone and other belongings in her car, said that she set out on a three-mile hike on May 8, but became disoriented after stopping to meditate about halfway through. She spent hours trying to find her way back to her car but continued in the wrong direction.

Eller said she was not under the influence of any substances at the time.

“It was not my intention to be so casual about safety,” said Eller, who suffered a fractured tibia and severe burns to her legs and feet from sun exposure.

Eller also apologized for prompting a major rescue effort of hundreds of volunteers and a helicopter team, who spotted the yoga teacher in a riverbed after more than two weeks of searching.

"I want to apologize for putting anyone in harm's way," she said, and again thanked the Maui community and search and rescue teams.

Eller said she hopes other hikers can learn from her mistakes and take preparation seriously before venturing out into the forests of Maui.

