Harrowing photos show what's left of volunteer fire chief's vehicle after he was swept away in Texas floods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A desperate search was under way for a volunteer fire chief who disappeared when floodwaters swept away his emergency vehicle near Cow Creek in Texas Hill Country.

Past president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Gary Ludwig, said that Fire Chief Michael Phillips, of the Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department, went missing early Saturday after being swept away by floodwaters while responding to a call near Cow Creek in Travis County, Texas, 50 miles from Austin, Texas.

"Chief Phillips was driving an emergency vehicle when he went missing late this morning," Ludwig wrote in a post on Facebook.

"The vehicle has been found; however, the Chief has not been found with the vehicle, or anywhere else as of yet," he continued.

TEXAS FLOOD SURVIVORS SHARE HARROWING STORIES, SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THOSE STILL MISSING

Harrowing images of Phillips' truck show it completely smashed and covered in flood debris. Ludwig said Phillips was still missing as of Sunday evening.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said that it is "actively searching for Phillips," with the search area being focused on three distinct areas off FM 1431 between Faith Academy and the Cow Creek area, with an additional search underway north of US Highway 281 near Hamilton Creek in Burnet.

TEXANS PLEDGE $500,000 TO COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY DEVASTATING FLOOD: 'WE ARE HEARTBROKEN'

"As of the time of this post, there are 5 known missing individuals, and we currently have recovered the remains of 3 individuals," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on their Facebook page Sunday evening.

During a news conference on Monday, Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd emphasized that teams remain dedicated to the ongoing search until all missing individuals are located, KVUE reported.

Over the weekend, officials said intense flooding swept through the region, complicating their search operations and that continued rainfall has further damaged infrastructure, making it challenging for crews to reach lower-lying areas.

TEXAS RIVER FLOOD LEAVES AT LEAST 6 DEAD AS EMERGENCY CREWS RACE TO FIND OTHERS MISSING; CAMP EVACUATED

Authorities noted that some methods of search—such as horseback or ATV patrols—are currently not viable due to hazardous conditions. Numerous low-water crossings and bridges remain in need of repair before emergency teams can fully access all affected locations.

According to his Facebook profile, Phillips has served as a volunteer fire chief since 1995.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Marble Falls Fire Department and the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, but did not immediately receive a response.

On Monday, the White House said at least 91 people were killed in central Texas in flash flooding that began early on the morning of the Fourth of July.

The National Weather Service also issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings on Monday for counties in central Texas.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com