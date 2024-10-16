Harris and Trump make separate pitches to voters on FOX News and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. VP Harris to sit down with Bret Baier for first Fox News interview.

2. Trump to join Fox News' Harris Faulkner at an all-women town hall.

3. Early voting begins in Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island.

MAJOR HEADLINES

RED LINE – Unearthed report reveals powerful Harris ally ‘willing to share’ resources with Chinese Communist Party. Continue reading …

CORRECTING THE RECORD – Charlamagne tha God presses Harris on illegal immigration, she got ‘a lot of things wrong.’ Continue reading …

DIRECTOR'S CUT – Filmmaker's daughter shuts down critics after late father's movie used by Trump campaign. Continue reading …

'ABSOLUTELY NOT' – Rapper scorches VP Harris: ‘This woman is not qualified to run a Dunkin Donuts.’ Continue reading …

GLAM TO GRIT – Hollywood bombshell is unrecognizable as she channels the role of a famous athlete. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'ADMINISTRATIVE CHAOS' – Georgia judge blocks rule requiring clerks to hand count number of ballots. Continue reading …

CALL FOR TRANSPARENCY – More than 230 doctors and health care professionals urge Trump to release medical records. Continue reading …

'UTTERLY CHILLING' – Anti-Israel rhetoric intensifies in critical battleground city. Continue reading …

BEST IN THE COUNTRY – US governors ranked on fiscal policy — here are five best. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'EMBARRASSING' – Don Lemon rips CBS after contentious interview: 'Are inmates running the asylum?' Continue reading …

‘THERE’S ONLY ONE' – Battleground state voters reveal their presidential pick for the economy. Continue reading …

TIME'S UP – '60 Minutes,' under fire for Kamala Harris editing decision, has history of liberal controversies. Continue reading …

CANDID AT COLUMBIA – Ivy League alumni brings down the hammer on alma mater. Continue reading …

OPINION

TEAMSTERS – Trump stood up for America’s workers before. We believe he will do it again. Continue reading …

SEN. MIKE LEE – The unnoticed election that could determine the future. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

THE FUTURE IS HERE – Elon Musk unveils Tesla's Robovan, Robotaxi, humanoid robots. Continue reading …

'RISE FROM THE ASHES' – Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shares inspirational message after devastating season-ending injury. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on iconic locations, fall foods and a new film announcement. Take the quiz here …

LIVING YOUR BEST LIFE – As solo aging becomes more common, here's how to thrive on your own. Continue reading …

RARE AIR – The dazzling Blue Angels soared over San Francisco Bay recently, as this video shows. See video …

WATCH

JOE CONCHA – This was the 'worst interview' of Kamala Harris' campaign. See video …

MOM OF FENTANYL POISONING VICTIM – Trump-Vance ticket is 'only answer' to opioid crisis. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.