'There's only one': Battleground state voters reveal which presidential candidate they prefer on the economy

Soaring prices are wearing on people in the Las Vegas area, making the economy a top priority heading into the presidential election, several voters told Fox News Digital.

"Go to the grocery store, you get three items, and there's 50 bucks right there," Jerrie from Henderson said.

Inflation eased slightly in September, hitting the lowest level in three years, according to a Labor Department report released last week. However, price increases remain above the Federal Reserve’s target.

HOUSING MARKETS THAT COULD SEE THE BIGGEST IMPACT FROM FALLING MORTGAGE RATES

Nick said he feels the economic squeeze, even in retirement.

"My money goes down each month more than it used to four years ago," he said. "When people have to… take away things that they like to do, it's just not living. It's not quality of living."

Nevada is one of a handful of states where former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a tight race . Trump is trying to become the first Republican since George W. Bush in 2004 to win the state.

Asked which candidate would be better on the economy, locals were split.

"There's only one. Harris," Jerrie said. "And I'm a Republican. I voted for every Republican, but Trump is crazy."

'SOMEBODY WITH A PLAN': SWING STATE VOTERS SHARE THEIR TOP ISSUES IN PRESIDENTIAL SHOWDOWN

"Trump cost our nation jobs. People died under COVID," Donna said in Las Vegas. "He left us in really bad shape. President Biden and Vice President Harris came in and got us back on track quicker than any other country in the world."

But Nick disagreed, saying Trump is better than Harris in "every way possible."

"I think if people are smart and have some common sense, that's who we'll put back in office," he said.

Harris has called for an "opportunity economy" focused on lower grocery and prescription drug prices, as well as giving first-time home buyers $25,000 in down payment assistance. Monday, she unveiled a new economic agenda aimed specifically at Black men.

Bri, a realtor, said she appreciates that Harris "has her eye on the pulse of real estate" and hopes the Democratic nominee will look "deeper" if she moves forward with housing policies.

MOST AMERICANS ARE HESITANT TO SHARE THEIR HONEST OPINIONS ON KEY POLITICAL ISSUES, SOCIAL PRESSURE INDEX SAYS

"I feel that she has a better handle on the economy, with her plans that she looks forward to putting forth," Bri said. "But a president can't do it all by themselves."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Melissa doubted Harris would be "good at anything."

"Her whole campaign is based on just ridiculousness," she said. "I don't see any of her policies that are going to do anything to help us at all."

Click here for more from Clark County voters.