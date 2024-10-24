Harris grilled for backpedaling on calling the border wall ‘stupid’ and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Harris grilled for backpedaling on calling the border wall ‘stupid.'

2. More than 25M voters have cast ballots so far in the 2024 election.

3. Early in-person voting kicks off in Maryland.

MAJOR HEADLINES

2024 SHOWDOWN – New national poll shows which candidate has the edge less than two weeks from Election Day. Continue reading …

‘IT’S HUGE' – Swing state's top elections official makes explosive early voting prediction. Continue reading …

NO ‘HERO’ – 'Batman' actor takes swipe at Trump and Musk voters' intellect in online post. Continue reading …

REALITY CHECK – Democrat chased away in AOC's 'Red Light' district after supporting the law. Continue reading …

PERMANENT ‘FIX’ – Trump team points out a link every voter has in common that'll define crucial 2024 race. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

NOT PLAYING NICE – Harris doubles down on extreme rhetoric against Trump in battleground state town hall. Continue reading …

'BIG WIN' – House GOP celebrates 'big win' after preventing creation of new global advertising coalition. Continue reading …

MR. FIT IT – Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson says Trump can curb inflation. Continue reading …

MUM'S THE WORD – Billionaire who has thrown his weight behind candidates in the past is sitting this election out. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BURIED NUGGET – NY Times source corroborating Harris' McDonald's claim is a campaign surrogate. Continue reading …

SHIFTING SUPPORT – Liberal network anchor shocked by group of Black, Latino voters backing Trump. Continue reading …

WHERE'S THE MONEY? – Black Lives Matter reportedly facing financial collapse as funds run dry. Continue reading …

CHANGING TEAMS – Trump picks up support across the political aisle with help of lifelong Dem in key swing state. Continue reading …

OPINION

MARK HALPERIN – 5 truths Republicans and Democrats should know to be ready to accept the election results. Continue reading …

JIM BOVARD – McDonald’s controversy shows media's 'You deserve a break today' approach to Kamala. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SECURITY SLIP? – Records expose Trump rally safety protocol was worse than Americans were led to believe. Continue reading …

MILESTONE MOMENT – Jelly Roll drops 100 pounds: How the country music star transformed his body. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Halloween, history, seasonal foods and much more. Take the quiz here …

‘VERY THANKFUL’ – Former ESPN analyst 'very thankful' to be fired, says he's regained freedom since leaving. Continue reading …

SNOW COOL – Season's first snowball prompts the question, "Are we hot tubbing?" See video …

WATCH

REP. DAN MEUSER – Pennsylvania voters like Trump's 'honest approach,' and see Harris as ‘a big phony.’ See video …

ERIC TONEY – VP Harris called out for flip-flopping rhetoric on border crisis. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?













