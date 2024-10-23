Michael Keaton berates Trump and Musk supporters, says their heroes think they're 'stupid'

"Batman" star Michael Keaton criticized supporters of former President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk in a recent social media post, accusing them of not seeing that the two businessmen think they’re "stupid."

Keaton shared the scathing message to his Instagram on Tuesday, expressing his disbelief that conservative Americans are fans of the two figures who have been on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania to shore up support for Trump’s presidential race.

"For some of you folks who uh – guys mostly, I guess – who are thinking about attending a rally with Musk and uh, Trump," he began in the short video. "They don’t really respect you, they laugh at you behind your back, they think you’re stupid."

The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star continued, "They don’t want to hang out with you, they have nothing in common with you. They’re not your bros."

The 73-year-old actor dusted off an old Trump quote to evidence his claim, stating, "I’m telling you, when Trump – years ago, I guess – said, ‘I could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue and they’d still vote for me,’ basically what he’s saying in parentheses is, these people are so stupid, they’re so dumb, they’d still vote for me."

"They have no respect for you, trust me," he concluded.

Musk has been campaigning for Trump since endorsing the former president this past summer. The SpaceX and X owner joined Trump onstage at an Oct. 5 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, telling the crowd that their rights as Americans are in jeopardy if Trump doesn’t win this election.

Musk also held a town hall discussion in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this past Sunday in support of Trump’s candidacy.

Keaton has made his anti-Trump positions clear on his Instagram page throughout the election season. In several earlier posts, he shared clips of the mainstream media referring to Trump as a "fascist" and commentators stating that the president’s economic plan would make life more expensive for American families.

Keaton, who’s also a Pittsburgh native, showed up at a Harris-Walz rally/Pittsburgh Steelers watch party in the city in late September to show support for both his hometown football team and the Democratic ticket.

Keaton also appeared in a recent Harris campaign ad directed at Western Pennsylvania voters. In the brief spot published to YouTube on Tuesday, the actor said, "This is getting really, really scary. And me? If he gets elected, chances are I’ll be okay. Middle class ain’t going to be okay. And if you’re young, you sho’ enough ain’t going to be okay. I’m telling you, it’s going to get bad."