Former Democratic congressman campaigning for Trump in pivotal swing state

Former President Trump is picking up more support from across the political aisle, according to a new report, with less than two weeks to go until the November election.

Former Congressman Peter Deutsch, D-Fla., who represented Florida’s 20th Congressional District from 1993-2005, is out campaigning for Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, after announcing his endorsement of the Republican candidate earlier this month.

CNN reported the fromer longtime Democratic lawmaker, who is Jewish, is going door-to-door with the Republican Jewish Coalition to persuade undecided Jewish voters in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, that Trump will better protect their interests and stand up to antisemitism.

"I think Donald Trump, and the Republican Party, have done things that the Democrats have not done," he told CNN's Dana Bash in a Wednesday report. "Being aggressive against the outrageous and almost insane level of antisemitism on college campuses."

The Republican Jewish Coalition hopes it can make inroads with undecided Jewish voters in the pivotal swing state who may be persuaded to vote for Trump, by appealing to concerns about Israel and antisemitism, as well as the economy and the rising costs of living, CEO Matt Brooks argued.

"There is a clear choice. You don’t have to like Donald Trump, but Donald Trump will keep the Jewish community safe," Brooks told CNN.

CNN also talked to lifelong Democratic voters in Pennsylvania, like Stephanie Spielman, who were abandoning the party, because of its "unwillingness to confront antisemitism on the left."

"I do not believe they are seriously supporting the Jewish community. They are not seriously engaging with us," the former Democratic voter, who said she was still voting for Vice President Kamala Harris this election, told CNN.

Deutsch first endorsed Trump during a press call earlier this month, Fox Chattanooga reported.

"I feel very comfortable today publicly announcing that I’m endorsing Donald Trump to be reelected as president," he said on the October 8 call. "I’m planning on voting for him on November 5th. I take this decision very, very seriously. I also feel 100% comfortable with this decision."

Deutsch said he believed the former president would be the better leader to promote world peace, and that Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden had made the world "dramatically less safe."

"I think that Kamala Harris and the Harris-Biden administration, in terms of what they have done and what they are doing make the world a dramatically less safe place," Deutsch said. "It’s not just about what is happening in the Middle East, it’s about the homeland."