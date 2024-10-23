Ex-ESPN analyst David Pollack 'very thankful' to be fired as he feels he can speak freely now

Former ESPN college football analyst David Pollack hasn’t been with the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" for over a year now, and he says he’s happier now than he was working for them.

Pollack, who was a staple on "College GameDay" before his departure from ESPN, explained to Jason Whitlock on his "Fearless" podcast that he wasn’t able to speak his mind the way he wanted to while employed by ESPN.

"I’ve been very thankful that I’ve been fired," he said. "It’s opened up me to be able to talk about whatever the subject is in a truthful manner."

Whitlock brought up the current debate about transgender athletes in women’s sports as an example of a hot-button topic, and Pollack said he "100%" wouldn’t have been allowed to speak his mind about it while he was at ESPN.

"I’m not saying they always said that to me, but it was very clear like, ‘Your opinions you post on social media, while they are yours, they also represent us. So, we are taking that into account,’" Pollack said of his former employer.

"You 100% know that, and I’ll say this: Being critical of myself, I was absolutely worried about what I said, so I didn’t get fired. I think that’s a bad thing. I think that’s a bad job by me, a really bad job by me."

Now, Pollack said it is "really fun" to be able to talk about whatever he wants, being truthful about his opinions no matter the subject.

"I’m definitely going to make sure that I take advantage of it because we have a lot of stuff going on that I want to hear from certain people and I want to hear a Biblical perspective and different perspectives besides people… When you have something to lose, Jason, and you can’t talk about something, I don’t trust your opinion. You know that they can’t necessarily say exactly [what they want].

"It’s freeing, it’s good. I wish I wasn’t a coward. I wish I had the onions to do it when I had the opportunity when I was at ESPN."

Pollack also noted a moment that happened with a former colleague in Dan Orlovsky, who does NFL analysis as a former quarterback in the league.

Orlovsky had posted a tweet that referenced allegations that a boxer fighting in the women’s division at the 2024 Paris Olympics was born with XY chromosomes. He would later delete the post, and said on "The Pat McAfee Show," which is aired on ESPN, that ESPN did not force him to delete the post.

There was also Sam Ponder, a long-time employee who was fired from ESPN, who had a history of speaking her mind on transgender athletes in women’s sports on her social platforms.

It’s a topic that Pollack has commented on himself now, posting on X a sign that read, "WOMEN’S SPORTS IS NOT A TRANSFER PORTAL FOR MEDIOCRE MALE ATHLETES WHO COMPETE AS WOMEN. #SaveWomensSports."

Pollack did post back in June 2023 a thank you message to ESPN after being a part of the cuts they made to their talent roster.

"Thank you ESPN, to all the great people I had the privilege to work with, all my teammates over the years, so many who played a part along the way and to all who’ve watched and cheered me on throughout the journey," he captioned his Instagram post. "I don’t know what’s next but I know it’s going to be amazing."

Pollack now co-hosts the "Family Goals" podcast with pastor Jonathan Howes, where they discuss faith, family and sports.