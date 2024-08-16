Harbor patrol reveals dark side of East Coast waters beloved by rich and famous

The biggest risks for recreational boaters include drinking behind the wheel, inexperience and operator error, authorities say.

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office in New York brought Fox News Digital along for a ride with its harbor patrol unit in the waters off the Hamptons earlier this month.

It turned out to be a quiet day on the water — no arrests, no emergencies. That also meant no drownings.

"I would say the biggest misconception with the sheriff's office is that we're not out to ruin a good time," said Sgt. Michael Letscher, a 24-year veteran of the force, nearly half of them on the water. "We want to make sure everybody's operating the boat safely, that they have their safety equipment. We're not out there to ruin your day. We want to make sure everybody's safe and has a great day by getting home safely."

Letscher's crew had been prepared for boardings and other enforcement procedures, which he says are designed to promote safety, not "ruin" anyone's day.

Worst case scenarios could involve emergency rescue operations. Letscher said he's seen some tragic ones in his 10 years with the marine patrol, including a deadly plane crash and child drownings.

While intoxicated boating can be a safety risk, authorities told Fox News Digital that the biggest danger is unfamiliarity with the conditions at sea and inexperience on the water and how to navigate the channels.

"Roadways and waterways differ in that the roads are more confined, there's obviously lines on the road — in the water, there's not," Letscher said. "There's simply buoys to navigate to and from. And if people aren't familiar with the waterways, for example, and people are coming to our East End waterways from the west… it's just inherently more dangerous."

Letscher said the sheriff's office also assists when foreign boats arrive in Hamptons waters.

"There's a lot of boats coming from the Bahamas, large yachts that are typically operated by captains," he said. "They need a cruising permit to enter the New York waters, and they announced themselves to the New York vector, and the sheriff's office will actually check on that… hand in hand with Customs Border [Protection] agents."

According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), alcohol was the leading factor in fatal boating accidents last year, accounting for 79 deaths across the country and 17% of total boating fatalities. Other primary causes of accidents included inexperience, inattention and equipment failures.

Still, the number of boating deaths declined more than 11% last year compared to 2022.

USCG statistics show 75 percent of recreational boating fatalities involved an operator who hadn't taken a course on boater safety.

"Anyone can buy a boat — whether or not they take the safety course… to become a better boater, that's not always the case," Letscher said.

Three-quarters of all recreational boating deaths were the result of drowning, and 87% of the victims weren't wearing life jackets.