'Handmaid's Tale' protesters outside Barrett's house reveal what they would tell her: 'Don't want to be rude'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The protesters who showed up outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's house in Falls Church, Virginia , on Wednesday, told Fox News Digital it would be "rude" to say anything to her if she emerged from the house.

When pressed to answer what they would say to the justice if she came outside during their protest, the apparent leader of the protest said, "Not too much, I don't want to be rude."

The protester was one of seven who showed up clad in the red garb of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," a novel and Hulu series in which women are systematically raped and forced to give birth against their will.

HANDMAID PROTESTER SAYS JUSTICE BARRETT, MOM OF 5 BIOLOGICAL KIDS, DOESN'T KNOW ABOUT FULL-TERM PREGNANCY

"If she wants to come into my bedroom and tell me what I can do with my body, then I will come out here and tell her that I don't like it," said the lead protester, who went by the name Cassandra.

"It's not my concern, whether she's happy or not," she said.

The protesters circled the cul-de-sac where Barrett lives for roughly 30 minutes before returning to their cars.

The protesters also revealed that the leader of their group was in hiding after allegedly being doxxed.

When pressed to respond whether protesting at the home of a Supreme Court justice was hypocritical given the threats allegedly given to their organization, the lead handmaid said it was not equivalent because they did not intend to kill Barrett.

ACTIVIST GROUP THREATENS TO ‘BURN EUCHARIST’ IN DISPLAY OF ‘DISGUST’ TOWARD CATHOLICS: ‘BIGOTRY’

A neighbor who has lived near the justice for 22 years excoriated the protesters for their behavior, telling Fox News that the Barrett family is "scared, and they wanted prayers."

"The whole neighborhood's been supportive of that," she added.

ACTIVIST GROUP THREATENS TO ‘BURN EUCHARIST’ IN DISPLAY OF ‘DISGUST’ TOWARD CATHOLICS: ‘BIGOTRY’

The protesters circled the cul-de-sac where Barrett lives for roughly 30 minutes before returning to their cars.

The lead handmaid made headlines for claiming Barrett doesn't appreciate the issue of abortion because she is an adoptive mother.

"It's also possible that the fact that she's an adoptive mother is influencing her inability to see what it's like to carry a pregnancy to term," the protester said in video obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When reminded that Barrett has carried several children to term, the protester replied, "Not everybody wants to have five kids or four kids or one kid."