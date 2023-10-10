Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘MURDER JEWS’ – Hamas terror attack on Israel directly links to Holocaust, official says. Continue reading …

EMBRACING THE ENEMY – 'Squad' Dem Tlaib blasted for Palestinian flag outside Capitol office. Continue reading …

CALLING IT QUITS – Long-shot GOP candidate drops out, endorses Nikki Haley as race for WH intensifies. Continue reading …

DELIVERING AID – US delivering weapons to Israel as American death toll rises. Continue reading …

MAD HOUSE – Republicans consider increasing the threshold for secret speaker vote. Continue reading …

CENTER STAGE – Middle East conflict becomes hot topic for GOP candidates vying for The White House. Continue reading …

TASTELESS INVITE – Mystery solved over US visit of Iran-backed judge who issued Trump arrest warrant. Continue reading …

HAUNTING THE WHITE HOUSE – Biden's depletion of emergency oil supply back in focus amid Israel-Hamas war. Continue reading …

WEDDING CANCELED – Israeli actress describes war's impact on family. Continue reading …

'CELEBRATING WHAT HAMAS DID' – Rabbi says antisemitic sentiments are being exposed on college campuses and in media coverage. Continue reading …

GRAY AREA – Author accuses NYT of ‘bias against Israel’ during Hamas terror attack coverage. Continue reading …

‘IT’S HUMANS I FEAR' – Tech billionaire on journey to immortality welcomes AI as a solution. Continue reading …

HOME, SWEET HOME – Tennessee family who left Germany to homeschool their kids avoids deportation. Continue reading …

K.T. MCFARLAND – Terrorists are fighting war on Israel, but one country is pulling the strings. Continue reading …

KEVIN ROBERTS and E.J. ANTONI – Yellen and rest of Bidenomics team ignore middle-class misery their policies create. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Wouldn't it be great if we had a real president right now? Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Why did Hamas decide to strike? Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Israel has an ‘obligation’ to fight back. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS @ NIGHT – There can't be anymore Hamas to contend with: Shahar Azani. See video ...

GRIM NEW CLAIMS – Idaho massacre survivors were awake, texting during killings, report says. Continue reading …

TOUGH LOVE – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reese Witherspoon among stars who have strict parenting styles. Continue reading …

NAVIGATING MENTAL HEALTH – Four great tips for parents on World Mental Health Day. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS TERRIBLE’ – Super Bowl champ says Bill Belichick's time has run out with Patriots. Continue reading …

LOOK BOTH WAYS – Amazing drone video shows an enormous flock of sheep cross the street with help from herders. See video …

WATCH: NIKKI HALEY – Israel needs to eliminate Hamas without question. See video …

WATCH: Massachusetts Democrat booed at pro-Israel rally after suggesting a ‘de-escalation.’ See video …

"Rolling Stone Magazine is now reporting tonight that dozens of Americans are now being held in Gaza by terrorists. And so far, well, actually, that figure has gone to 11 Americans. Among the 1,100 men, women and children murdered by Hamas during the initial attack. And tonight, Israel doesn't just have the right to fight back. They have an obligation to eliminate every single member of Hamas and obliterate them."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

