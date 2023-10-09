LAURA INGRAHAM: Wouldn't it be great if we had a real president right now?

FOX News host Laura Ingraham calls out President Biden's leadership following Hamas' attack on Israel on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: From bad to worse. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, wouldn't it be great if we had a real president right about now, one whom we could look to to explain what's happening? Reassure us that him and his team, they're all fully engaged. A president who could be trusted not to freeze on camera in mid-sentence and who, with a steely resolve, would put the fear of God in our enemies. Instead, we have a president who's so far gone that the White House called a lid late this morning.

The Middle East is about to blow. Hamas and Iran are undoubtedly planning something bigger. And our president hasn't been seen publicly since 2:48 p.m. on Saturday when he addressed the nation for a whopping 3 minutes on the attacks in Israel. Now watching the carnage and the suffering, you've seen some of it already tonight, it makes you feel helpless and enraged. Nothing could ever justify what Hamas did. I called them animals earlier, that's an insult to animals. The purposeful murder of civilians, including the elderly, women, children, desecration of corpses, parading them around, all captured for social media, kidnappings as well. Of course, the Biden people were too busy focused on the violent extremist Trump supporters to see any of this coming.

We already know what the Biden administration has done to our economy. They flattened it with inflation, massive spending, destruction of our energy independence and on foreign policy. We know it's been just as much of a nightmare. The hundred billion dollars spent by America in Ukraine, yet the summer offensive achieved exactly what? And with China? The more the CCP embarrasses Biden, the more officials that he sends there to grovel for a new beginning. With Biden, by the way, soon pulling up the rear in the suck-up parade. They're just laughing at us. Now, tragically, we're stuck with these people until 2024, and there is a lot of danger that could befall the United States between then and now.

But one thing we should know by now is that writing the Pentagon, this Pentagon, a blank check is not the right course. They're a bunch of woke, radical incompetents. Not our soldiers. Not our troops. The leadership – this is a horrific assault on Israel that needs to be managed by them and smartly. And I have full confidence they're going to do just that and we should support them 100%. And at the same time, we need to be very careful not to give the Biden Defense Department carte blanche to make a horrible situation even worse, because if anyone can make it worse, they can.

