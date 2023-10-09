Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Why did Hamas decide to strike?

Watters takes a closer look at the deadly attack on Israel

Jesse Watters: This is the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust Video

Jesse Watters: This is the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust

WARNING-Graphic Footage: FOX News host Jesse Watters calls out radical Muslims killing innocent Israeli civilians on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

FOX News host Jesse Watters breaks down the chaos in the Middle East on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Tonight, another war in the Middle East. The Islamic terror group Hamas, backed by the Iranians, caught Israel by surprise in the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Since Saturday morning's assault, over a thousand dead. Bodies are still being dug out from the rubble. 11 Americans have been killed. Hamas has 150 hostages. Some could be American. It began three days ago when Hamas fired 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israeli territory. 

ISRAELI MILITARY OFFICIAL SHOWS SCENE OF HAMAS TERROR ATTACK: THIS WAS A 'PLANNED MASSACRE' 

.. 

So, why did Hamas decide to strike? Donald Trump's Abraham Accords had sidelined the Palestinians and began normalizing relations between Israel and their Arab neighbors. Joe Biden continued the Abraham Accords, bringing Israel closer to normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia and the Israeli-Saudi alliance is a direct threat to Iran, who hates both of those countries. 

So, the Iranians, according to The Wall Street Journal, sponsored this Hamas attack, using the terror group as a proxy to drive a wedge between Israel and Saudi Arabia and re-elevate the Palestinian situation. These proxy wars have a human face.  

