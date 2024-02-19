Haley goes after Trump on economy before SC primary, radio icon deals blow to Biden and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DOWN TO THE WIRE – Haley goes right after Trump's top issue ahead of South Carolina primary contest: The economy. Continue reading …

‘NO MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY’ – Radio icon Charlamagne tha God deals devastating blow to 'uninspiring' Biden. Continue reading …

WHO'S THE GREATEST? – 'Experts' release presidential rankings: See where Obama, Trump, Biden fall on the list. Continue reading …

‘IF YOU BUILD IT’ – 'Yellowstone's Kevin Costner reveals new business to break ground in coming months. Continue reading …

WOKE DESTRUCTION – Will cancel culture wipe away Native American history and heritage for good? Continue reading …







POLITICS

‘SCARY FOR US’ – GOP Senate candidate sounds the alarm about Biden's cognitive issues after damaging report. Continue reading …

HOT AIR – New York fires another salvo in gas appliance crackdown. Continue reading …

IN THE REELECTION HOT SEAT – Vulnerable Senate Democrat silent about Biden admin providing veteran medical resources to illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

‘HAUL’ OR NOTHING – Truckers for Trump to boycott driving to New York City after $355M fraud ruling. Continue reading …

MEDIA

SOUNDING THE ALARM – Rhode Island teacher speaks out on media literacy program that will 'indoctrinate children.' Continue reading …

‘IMMORAL’ – Advocacy group vows to end 'discriminatory public school district boundary lines.' Continue reading …

CHANGE COMING? – Author and commentator explain bid for MD school board: 'A five-alarm fire.' Continue reading …

‘HAPPY WITH IT’ – Kristen Stewart pushes back on Rolling Stone cover backlash. Continue reading …







OPINION

SETH DILLON AND JEREMY DYS – Babylon Bee’s free-speech fight is no laughing matter. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN – Election 2024 puts $6 trillion in taxes on the November ballot. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

EXCLUSIVE BOOK EXCERPT – US presidents once revered the Supreme Court: Here's what we can learn from William Howard Taft. Continue reading …

MAKING ‘MISSTEPS’ – Star reveals regret over roles she turned down. Continue reading …

CASH HANDOUT – New York rule change makes thousands of migrants eligible for cash payments. Continue reading …

FRIGHTENING FLICK – Suspected killer allegedly records own murders: 'in my movies, everybody always dies.' Continue reading …

IMPRESSIVE MOVES – Watch as this young boy lights up the dance floor at a bowling alley after a sip of his favorite drink. See video …







WATCH

MARK LEVIN – Biden opened our borders for this reason. See video …

JON SALE – This hush money case is historic, but not in a good way. See video …

