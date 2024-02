Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Helen Mirren is not afraid to admit she's made "missteps" during her long, successful acting career.

Prior to the American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles Thursday night, Helen told Fox News Digital there are "a few" roles she regrets turning down.

"Oh many! Not many, but a few," Mirren said of any roles she regrets passing on. "You do make missteps and some I did that I probably shouldn't have done. You make missteps, definitely."

At the gala, Mirren was presented the lifetime achievement award by her "1923" co-star, Harrison Ford.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Mirren said this award means she has been "accepted by the American film industry."

"For such a long time I was dreaming the impossible dream for me as a sort of small stage actress in London. I never imagined that I would have the kind of opportunities that I have had in America and had the kind of recognition that I've had in America," Mirren said.

"So, it completely took me by surprise. I never, never imagined that I would be offered this sort of recognition, so I am very proud and not humble at all."

Taylor Hackford was equally proud of his wife.

"Well, my wife, I'm used to it. She gets out of bed, she wins an award," Hackford joked to Fox News Digital. "She's won so many, rightfully so, because she's incredibly talented, incredibly real. This tonight is a fantastic award, but I think every single time she wins something I am amazed by her class."

Hackford, the former president of the Directors Guild of America, has been married to Mirren since 1997.

Mirren's husband is most proud of the speeches she gives every time she wins an award.

"She never, ever repeats a speech," he said.

Mirren made a statement at the American Cinematheque Awards when it was time to give her speech. After reading from a piece of paper, Helen ripped up her AI-generated speech.

"Ladies and gentlemen and esteemed guests and dear friends, I am deeply humbled, profoundly honored to stand before you today accepting this extraordinary award. To be recognized for a lifetime devoted to the craft of acting is a privilege beyond words," she said, according to Variety.

"First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the industry and the individuals who have supported me throughout this incredible journey. It is, has been a life filled with passion, challenges and, above all, an unyielding love for the art of storytelling.

"And that was written by AI," she added, before she dramatically tore the papers on stage. The outlet reported her comments were met with applause.

She continued her speech and mentioned her Oscars win for her work as Queen Elizabeth in the 2006 film "The Queen" and told the audience she thought, "There is really one way now, and it can’t be up."

MIrren has won four Emmy Awards, an Academy Award and a Tony Award. She has also won three BAFTAs and three Golden Globes.