Haitian man indicted for sexual assault at Massachusetts migrant shelter arraigned on child rape charges

A Haitian man living in a Massachusetts hotel used for housing migrants was arraigned on child rape charges after raping a 15-year-old girl.

Cory B. Alvarez, 26, of Haiti, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Brockton Superior Court to the charges of aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and rape of a child by force, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement.

In March, a Massachusetts court ruled Alvarez to be dangerous after his arrest on March 13.

Prosecutors can request a dangerousness order if they believe a person is a danger to the community. Under Massachusetts law, the defendant can be held without bail for up to 120 days if they lose the hearing, though they have the right to appeal the decision.

He currently remains held without bail, Cruz said.

The judge also prohibited Alvarez from contacting the victim and ordered the defendant to surrender his passport.

Law enforcement were called to a Comfort Inn in Rockland at approximately 7:06 p.m. on March 13 for reports of a sexual assault.

The hotel participates in a state and federal program to house migrant families, and Alvarez lived at the hotel.

When officers arrived , they spoke with the victim, who was taken to the South Shore Hospital to be treated.

The teen told law enforcement that she went into Alvarez's room after he offered to help her with her tablet before he forced himself on her.

As a result of their investigation, Rockland police developed probable cause to arrest Alvarez, and he was taken into custody.

Alvarez is next scheduled to appear in court on June 11.

Following Alvarez's arrest, Gov. Maura Healey assured residents that "everybody" entering the migrant housing was thoroughly "vetted."

"Everybody, including him, who enters our shelter locations is vetted," she told reporters in March.

The migrant crisis has been an ongoing crisis for Massachusetts.

The state's newest emergency shelter, located in Roxbury, a neighborhood in Boston, reached its capacity of 400 people in just one week last month.

New York City, Chicago and the state of New York all made emergency declarations last year and called for help in response to the migrant crisis.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Healey's office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.