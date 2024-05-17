Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Migrant children in Massachusetts lived among sex predators as Dem governor claimed shelters 'vetted': report

At least five hotels in Massachusetts and one dormitory for migrants also housed a registered sex offender

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Massachusetts officials placed migrant children to live among registered sexual predators, an investigation by the Boston Globe revealed.

According to a Boston Globe report, an investigation by the newspaper suggested that the state failed to vet hotels across the state before placing migrant families to live among the alleged predators.

"For the past month, the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities — the agency that oversees the program for sheltering homeless families — has rebuffed the Globe’s requests for information about sex offenders in shelters," the Globe reported. "The Globe requested the information as part of an in-depth review because the agency’s contracts require hotel providers to screen for sex offenders but not to bar them."

"After the Globe independently identified sex offenders and asked for comment, a spokesperson said late Thursday that the agency is in the process of removing the individuals. None are migrants," the Globe reported.

HAITIAN MIGRANT CHARGED WITH RAPE OF 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL ENTERED CONTROVERSIAL PAROLE PROGRAM: SOURCES

The Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham Street in Rockland, Massachusetts is part of a state/federal program to house migrants. (Google Maps)

The newspaper reported that a shocking number of hotels across the Bay State had sexual predators brushing shoulders with migrant children.

At least five of the hotels and one dormitory that the state used as homeless shelters also housed or employed sex offenders who have been convicted of crimes against children, including child rape, indecent assault and battery on children, and child pornography.

MASSACHUSETTS CLOSES COMMUNITY CENTER TO PUBLIC TO SHELTER MIGRANTS, PROMPTING BACKLASH

The Globe noted that four of the five predators identified not only lived among children, but were employed by the hotels.

The newspaper said none of the registered sex offenders were migrants.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities confirmed with the Globe that it routinely checks shelter addresses against the Sex Offender Registry Board every six months so that providers can notify families.

The agency said that the most recent check was done in March.

Veterans housing plan migrant shelter Boston

Maura Healey, governor of Massachusetts, announced that the Chelsea Soldiers' Home would be turned into a facility for migrants.  (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Google Maps/Screenshot)

The news of the predators living among vulnerable children came after Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey assured residents that "everybody" entering the migrant housing was thoroughly "vetted" after a Haitian migrant raped a 15-year-old disabled girl at a hotel in March.

TRENDY BOSTON WATERFRONT DISTRICT COULD GET NEW MIGRANT SHELTER AS ROXBURY MAXES OUT: REPORTS

"Everybody, including him, who enters our shelter locations is vetted," she told reporters in March.

Local authorities in Rockland, Mass., arrested 26-year-old Cory Alvarez, a Haitian national, and charged him with rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old at a Comfort Inn.

Massachusetts Homeless Migrants

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, flanked by fellow Democrats Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano, announced Monday, March 25, 2024, at the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, that homeless families staying in overflow shelter sites will soon have to document each month their efforts to find a path out of the overflow shelter system, including looking for housing or a job, or taking English classes. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)

The migrant crisis has been an ongoing crisis for Massachusetts. 

The state's newest emergency shelter, located in Roxbury, a neighborhood in Boston, reached its capacity of 400 people in just one week last month. 

New York City, Chicago and the state of New York all made emergency declarations last year and called for help in response to the migrant crisis.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Healey's office, the state Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for comment.

