New York group busts TV news anchor allegedly trying to meet underage boy for sex

A New York group that exposes child-sex predators online busted what appears to be a local TV anchor who was allegedly at the scene to meet with what he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

The group, which goes by 607 Predator Hunters, posted a video to YouTube that appears to show Zach Wheeler, an anchor at NBC affiliate WETM-TV, at a store in an attempt to meet with the underaged boy.

When confronted by the filming crew, Wheeler initially attempts to deny that he was at the location to meet or have sex with the teenager, instead insisting multiple times he was only there to "talk" to the kid and warn him to get "off of these apps."

But when the group doesn't appear to buy Wheeler's excuse, he pivots to a more combative tone.

"Why do you guys do this to gay and lesbian people," he asks, with the group insisting they attempt to catch all pedophiles.



"Are you guys here to ruin people's lives," Wheeler asks at another point, noting that the group was going to "ruin my whole entire life" and he is "going to lose my job and everything." At another point, Wheeler argues that the group is engaging in "cancel culture" because of his job.

The group then confronts him with the chat logs of his conversation with the boy, which at times contain sexually explicit messages.

Wheeler then asks the group if they "need money" and also offers to help them get their organization on TV.

WETM posted a statement to their Facebook page Sunday acknowledging they were aware of the incident.

"WETM has been made aware of a video posted to YouTube regarding one of our employees," the statement said. "The local group that posted the video claims that the employee engaged in inappropriate behavior. WETM management is looking into the questions raised by the video, and the employee will remain off the air until the situation is resolved. No charges have been filed in connection with the video."

Wheeler is no longer listed on the "Meet the Team" section of the WETM website.

In a description on their Facebook page, the 607 Predator Hunters describe their mission as "exposing child predators" and "protecting our community.

A spokesperson for the group told Fox News Sunday that video shows predators can be "hiding in plain sight" and "can be deceiving.

"Their true ‘behind closed doors' activities can be eye-opening," the group said. "It's our job to help make the local area aware and expose these individuals."

"It's been great to see the community itself spreading the word," the group continued, adding that "is what really keeps our children safe."