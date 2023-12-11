Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

'Grinch' wanted for forcing Christmas light show to temporarily close in New Jersey community

A New Jersey Christmas light is forced to close temporarily thanks to "the Grinch."

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A real life Grinch crushed the holiday spirit in a New Jersey neighborhood.

According to the "GLOW! Light Show and Dazzling District" in Washington Township, the community had to close their show on Monday after becoming the victim of theft and property damage.

"It's with a mix of holiday cheer and a dash of" bah humbug" that we must inform you of some Grinch-like shenanigans that recently unfolded at our magical realm of lights," the group posted on Facebook. "We had significant damage that led us to believe that a Grinch in the area wanted to target us and our holiday spirits>"

The group added that they teamed up with the Washington Township Police Department to catch the Scrooge-like individual(s) and restore the holiday spirit to the show. 

Grinch ruins Christmas light show

A New Jersey community Christmas show fell victim to a 'Grinch-like' criminal. (GLOW at Washington Township)

The event said they would be closed on Monday and would re-open on Tuesday. 

Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who looks at the Grinch played by Jim Carrey who is putting up one finger to her

Taylor Momsen and Jim Carrey in the 2000 film "How The Grinch Stole Christmas." (UNIVERSAL/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy Pictures)

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the police department. 

