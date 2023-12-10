Florida woman arrested for falsely reporting her children's Christmas gifts stolen in failed Grinch-like plot

A Florida woman who lied to law enforcement that her children's Christmas presents were stolen was arrested after her "Grinch-like plot" fell apart, according to deputies.

Shana Hudson, 39, called deputies on Nov. 19 and reported a residential burglary in Lehigh Acres, Florida, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Hudson claimed someone stole several items from her home, including Christmas presents for her children, leaving them without presents for the holidays.

Detectives investigating the case took it upon themselves to coordinate a donation from the Lehigh Acres American Legion, as well as funds from the sheriff's office's Shop With a Cop, to surprise the family with new presents.

But as detectives continued to investigate, a tip to Crime Stoppers revealed information leading them to evidence showing that Hudson lied about the burglary. Detectives found the reported stolen items hidden at a family member's home.

"This pathetic behavior is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices."

Hudson was charged with fraud-false report to law enforcement.