Great white shark lurking near Northeast vacation spot, drone video shows

A drone video captured a great white shark lurking in the waters of a vacation spot in the Northeast.

Police in Scarborough, Maine, which is located just south of Portland, confirmed this week that the shark was spotted off the state’s coastline.

"On Monday, August 11, 2025, Scarborough’s Marine Resource Officer received a report of what appeared to be a large shark near Richmond Island and Scarborough Beach," the town wrote on its Facebook page.

"Follow-up observations were conducted, and on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the Marine Resource Officer obtained drone video footage showing a possible great white shark, estimated to be 10–12 feet in length, off the southern end of Richmond Island in the vicinity of Higgins Beach and Scarborough Beach," it added.

Police also said the shark was seen in the area off Pine Point Beach on Tuesday morning.

Town officials said they were alerting the public for "situational awareness."

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says on its website that "while the relative risk of a shark encounter is very small, risks should always be minimized whenever possible in any activity on the water."

It recommends that swimmers stay close to shore, avoid areas where there are seals or schooling fish and limit splashing.

"Avoid shiny jewelry when in or on the water" and "Avoid swimming at dawn/dusk when lighting is low," the Department adds.