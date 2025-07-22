Expand / Collapse search
Sharks

Largest great white shark recorded in Atlantic spotted off popular beach town

The predator named 'Contender' has traveled over 1K miles since being tagged in January

Stepheny Price
Massive great white shark tracked near North Carolina Video

Massive great white shark tracked near North Carolina

OCEARCH's chief scientist Dr. Harley Newton joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the value of tagging and tracking Contender, a 14-foot 1,600-pound male great white shark.

A massive great white shark, the largest ever tagged in the Atlantic Ocean by a marine research group, is continuing its journey northward near a popular summer destination.

Named "Contender" after a well-known boat brand, the shark was recently tracked several dozen miles off Nantucket, Massachusetts. Located roughly 100 miles south of Boston and 30 miles from Cape Cod, the island is a well-known tourist hot spot.

According to OCEARCH, a nonprofit marine research organization that monitors shark movements globally, the adult male measures nearly 14 feet in length and is estimated to weigh 1,653 pounds.

Lifeguard chair with yellow flag on a Nantucket beach with people sitting in beach chairs beside it

Lifeguards on Surfside Beach in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Researchers estimate Contender to be about 32 years old. While great whites typically live between 30 and 40 years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that some can reach 70.

Cape Cod National Sea Shore

Beachgoers refrain from venturing too far out into the water at the Cape Cod National Sea Shore in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 15, 2022. The coast of Massachusetts is home to many white sharks during the summer months. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Since being tagged in January near the Florida-Georgia line, he has pinged more than 40 times. After heading south to Vero Beach, Florida, by February, he then began a 1,000-mile trek northward.

A beach in Nantucket

A sandy path surrounded by greenery leads to a Nantucket Beach. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

A massive great white shark is being tracked off the coast of Florida

Dold, an 11-foot, 761-pound great white shark, is being tracked by researchers as he makes his way down the Florida coast. (OCEARCH)

The detection, or "ping," occurs when the tracking device on the shark's dorsal fin briefly surfaces and sends a location signal to Ocearch’s tracking system.

For a ping to register, Contender's dorsal fin must break water and an Argos satellite must be nearby to record the shark's location. 

A massive great white shark is being tracked off the coast of Florida

Contender, a 13-foot, 1,653-pound great white shark, is being tracked by researchers as he makes his way down the Florida coast. (OCEARCH)

In June, Contender was detected again, this time near Cape Hatteras, off the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

According to OCEARCH, great white sharks like Contender migrate northward in spring and early summer in search of cooler, prey-rich waters.

Nantucket sunset waterside

A view of a marina on Nantucket Island. (iStock)

Fans can follow his journey, along with other sharks, in real-time through the free OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker app.

Fox News' Hayley Vawter contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com

