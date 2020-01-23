Grandmother, granddaughter allegedly smuggled 200 pounds of meth from Mexico into California

A grandmother and her granddaughter were intercepted at the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday attempting to smuggle more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine into California, authorities say.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended the 65-year-old woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter – both U.S. citizens – at the Andrade Port of Entry in southeastern California, according to a CBP press release.

A CBP canine had alerted officers to a 2006 Dodge Durango while roving through vehicle lanes. The Durango was referred for further inspection, CBP says.

Officers discovered nearly 300 packages of methamphetamine in the vehicle’s roof, doors and quarter panels. The narcotics reportedly have an estimated street value of more than $416,000.

Border authorities seized the vehicle and turned the women over to Homeland Security Investigation agents for further processing.

CBP officials apprehended two more fugitives at the California border this week: a Mexican national who had an active felony warrant for sex crimes with a minor in Southern California and a 23-year-old U.S. citizen who had an active warrant for homicide in Colorado.

“These cases are just examples of the apprehensions CBP officers catch on a daily basis,” said Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego. “CBP officers are vigilant to stop those who would do harm in our communities at the border, ad they attempt to enter the U.S.”