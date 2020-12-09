Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Granddaughter of Manson family victims was brutally stabbed to death, found 'in a pool of blood,' report says

It was a chilling parallel to the murder of her grandparents in August 1969.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The granddaughter of Manson Family murder victims was herself found slain in her Denver apartment, according to a Wednesday report revealing her name for the first time.

The Denver District Attorney’s office said Ariana Wolk, a 40-year-old single mother, was found “in a pool of blood in her bed” after she was stabbed repeatedly in the neck.

Ariana Wolk's identity was not revealed until this week. 

Ariana Wolk's identity was not revealed until this week.  (Facebook)

Wolk is the granddaughter of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, who were victims of the infamous Manson murders that shocked the nation 51 years ago. Her identity was not revealed until Wednesday by The Daily Mail

Police charged Jose Sandoval-Romero, 24, after he allegedly confessed to the crime when he was caught four days after Wolk was found.

“During his interview with law enforcement, Sandoval-Romero admitted that he had stabbed Ms. Wolk, fled the scene, and discarded his bloody clothes before fleeing to Colorado Springs,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Jose Sandoval-Romero

Jose Sandoval-Romero (Denver DA)

An affidavit for his arrest says that Wolk had “several stab wounds to her neck and apparent defensive stab wounds to her arms and hands.”

It was a chilling parallel to the murder of her grandparents in August 1969. The news of Wolk’s identity comes just weeks after California Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed parole for the woman who killed them, Leslie Van Houten.

Van Houten was 19 when she and other cult members fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared their blood on the walls. Other followers of Charles Manson killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others the day before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.