GOP lawmakers with sniper, combat experience scope out Trump shooting site

Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida and Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona visited Butler, Pennsylvania, on Thursday and have raised several questions about the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

Mills, an Army combat veteran and tactical security specialist, and Navy SEAL sniper veteran Crane visited the site and climbed onto the rooftop where Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump with a rifle, wounding the Republican nominee's right ear, killing firefighter Corey Comperatore and injuring two other bystanders at the July 13 rally.

The pair of representatives came to the scene with conservative commentator Benjamin "Benny" Johnson to film an upcoming podcast episode on "The Benny Show."

"I want to thank Navy SEAL Sniper Eli Crane and Army combat veteran & tactical security specialist Cory Mills for bringing my team to Butler, Pennsylvania today," Johnson wrote in a post on X. "Both are incredible Members of Congress who will find the TRUTH about how a bullet hit Trump in the head."

Mills and Crane's tour came after a group of 11 bipartisan lawmakers visited the site on Monday.

Crane, who has now visited the site twice, previously posted a video on X showing how easy it was to climb up onto the rooftop about 150 yards away from where Trump spoke and took a sniper's perch with a direct line of sight to the former president.

"Hi, guys. I'm up here on the building where the supposed sniper took the shot. It's not that steep at all," Crane said. "Had the Secret Service or anybody had sniper teams up there, this guy wouldn't have made it five feet up this roof."

Following the assassination attempt on Trump, the director of the Secret Service at the time, Kimberly Cheatle, faced calls for her resignation.

Cheatle initially vehemently said that she would not step down, but she resigned one day following her opening remarks before Congress.