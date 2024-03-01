Girl finds severed arm near popular New York park, police later find another arm and leg

A girl walking to school on Long Island on Thursday morning found a severed left arm on the roadside near Southards Pond Park in Babylon.

Suffolk County Police dispatched a canine unit to search the area, leading to the discovery of a severed right arm nearby.

A severed leg was then found sticking out of a pile of leaves on the other side of the park.

She called her father, who then dialed 911.

A police dog eventually found a right arm close to where the other arm was located and went to the other side of the park where it uncovered a severed leg sticking out of a pile of leaves.

The two arms appear to have belonged to a male, police said.