New York

Girl finds severed arm near popular New York park, police later find another arm and leg

Suffolk County Police said the girl spotted the severed left arm along a road near Southards Pond Park in Babylon

Associated Press
Published
  • A girl walking to school on Long Island on Thursday morning found a severed left arm on the roadside near Southards Pond Park in Babylon.
  • Suffolk County Police dispatched a canine unit to search the area, leading to the discovery of a severed right arm nearby.
  • A severed leg was then found sticking out of a pile of leaves on the other side of the park.

A girl walking to school on Thursday morning on Long Island found a severed arm on the side of the road. 

Police searching the area then discovered another arm and a disembodied leg nearby, authorities in New York said.

Suffolk County Police said the girl spotted the severed left arm along a road near the popular Southards Pond Park in Babylon.

She called her father, who then dialed 911.

Suffolk County Police cars

Suffolk County Police cars are seen along the side of the road in Babylon, New York. A girl walking to school on Thursday morning on Long Island found a severed arm on the side of the road. Police searching the area then discovered another arm and a disembodied leg nearby, authorities in New York said. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A police dog eventually found a right arm close to where the other arm was located and went to the other side of the park where it uncovered a severed leg sticking out of a pile of leaves.

The two arms appear to have belonged to a male, police said.