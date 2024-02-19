Expand / Collapse search
New York

2 dead in fire at Long Island senior housing complex

Theresa Casale, 84, and Lynne Citron, 74, reported as victims

Associated Press
Published
Two women were killed in a fire Sunday at a Long Island senior housing complex, police said.

Firefighters found Theresa Casale, 84, dead in an apartment and Lynne Citron, 74, died at a hospital after sustaining severe burns in the fire in a 10-unit building at the Jesse Harmon Shepherd Hill complex in Plainview, Nassau County police said.

The blaze started just after 5 a.m. Sunday and tore through the second floor and the roof of a two-story building in the complex, just east of the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway. The complex is owned by the Town of Oyster Bay Housing Authority.

NYC, Washington Heights, Queens, Long Island

Two women were killed in a fire at a senior housing complex on Long Island. (Fox News)

"A nightmare. It was really the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen in my life," resident Vincent Lupo told WCBS-TV.

Two residents were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation. Plainview Assistant Chief Andrew Cohen said firefighters rescued an unconscious woman who is now expected to make a full recovery. Other residents were treated at the scene.

Two firefighters were struck by debris from a partial roof collapse, Cohen said. The firefighters, one of them Cohen’s son, were pulled to safety by a third firefighter, the assistant chief told Newsday.