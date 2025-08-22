Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell tells DOJ she doesn't believe Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in federal prison

Ghislaine Maxwell detailed mismanagement by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons mismanagement in newly released transcripts

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Top DOJ official meets with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell Video

Top DOJ official meets with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on Jeffery Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's meeting with the Justice Department on 'Special Report.'

Ghislaine Maxwell, the only person convicted in relation to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, said she believed the deceased financier didn't kill himself, noting that life is cheap in prison, according to transcripts from a Florida jailhouse interview with federal prosecutors released Friday. 

Epstein was found dead in 2019 in his jail cell inside the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in lower Manhattan. His death, which was ruled a suicide, has spawned several conspiracy theories about whether Epstein really took his own life. 

GHISLAINE MAXWELL SAYS NO JEFFREY EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST EXISTS AS DOJ RELEASES INTERVIEW RECORDINGS

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell told Federal prosecutors that she doesn't believe that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.  (Getty Images)

On Friday, the Justice Department released hours of transcripts and audio recordings from interviews in which Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche sat down with Maxwell in a federal prison in Tallahassee.

During the interview, Maxwell was asked if she believed Epstein killed himself. 

"I do not believe he died by suicide, no," she said.

She added that she didn't have any speculation about who could have killed him. However, she added that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons is rife with mismanagement. 

EPSTEIN’S FORMER LAWYER: GHISLAINE MAXWELL SHOULD GET IMMUNITY IN EXCHANGE FOR SECRETS

Metropolitan correction center in Manhattan

The Metropolitan Correctional Center, which is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, stands in lower Manhattan on November 19, 2019, in New York City. ( (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images))

"There's a third component to that, which is having experienced now, the mismanagement and inefficiencies and total dereliction of duty at the Bureau of Prisons."

"In prison, where I am, they will kill you or they will pay – somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary," she added. "That's about the going rate for a hit with a lock today."

Maxwell further stated that she didn't believe that someone outside the prison could have had Epstein killed

"If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation," she said, further stating that she didn't believe his death was a way to silence him. 

Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein emails

Ghislaine Maxwell pictured with Jeffrey Epstein.  (Fox News)

"I do not have any reason to believe that," she added. "And I also think it's ludicrous because if that – I also happen to think if that is what they wanted, they would've had plenty of opportunity when he wasn't in jail. And if they were worried about blackmail or anything from him, he would've been a very easy target.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
