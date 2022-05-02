Georgia woman wanted after shooting teen in face during road rage incident, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia woman is wanted after authorities say she shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident Sunday afternoon.

The unidentified suspect was driving a black sedan eastbound on I-20 around 4:40 p.m., the Douglasville police said. She is believed to have come from the Carrollton area.

CALIFORNIA COUPLE CHARGED IN ROAD RAGE KILLING OF 6-YEAR-OLD BOY TO GO TO TRIAL

The woman took the exit at Chapel Hill Road after drawing a gun and shooting a 17-year-old in the face, FOX5 Atlanta reported, citing police.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, the station reported.

Douglasville police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sean Williams at 678-293-1747.

Douglasville is located about 23 miles west of Atlanta.