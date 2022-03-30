Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

California couple charged in road rage killing of 6-year-old boy to go to trial

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 25, and Wynne Lee, 23, have pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of Aiden Leos

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple charged in the death of a 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot on a California freeway during a road rage incident will go to trial, prosecutors said Wednesday. 

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 25, and Wynne Lee, 23, both of Costa Mesa, are expected to be arraigned April 12 in connection with the death of Aiden Leos, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said. 

Eriz is charged with one felony count each of murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and enhancements of the personal discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and death. He is being held in Orange County jail without bail. 

Lee faces charges a charge of felony accessory after the fact and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor. She was released on electric monitoring. They have both pleaded not guilty. 

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR REJECTS PAROLE BID FOR MANSON FAMILY KILLER

Wynne Lee, 23, and Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of a 6-year-old boy in what authorities have called a road rage incident last month on a California freeway. 

Wynne Lee, 23, and Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the death of a 6-year-old boy in what authorities have called a road rage incident last month on a California freeway.  (Orange County, CA)

The pair was arrested following a days-long manhunt and $500,000 reward after Leos was shot while sitting in a booster seat in the back of his mother's car as they were traveling on State Route 55 to drop him off at kindergarten.

His mother, Joanna Cloonan, said she made a hand gesture at the suspects after they cut her off. That's when Eriz allegedly opened fire on the vehicle and shot the boy.  

Cloonan said she then heard a loud bang, followed by her son saying, "Ow," at which point she realized he was bleeding from his chest.

Orange County prosecutor Whitney Bokosky wrote in a court motion that after being arrested on June 6, Eriz admitted to investigators "that he was angry after being ‘flipped off' by Ms. Cloonan, so he grabbed his loaded Glock 17 9mm and racked a round."

Orange County DA sends message to suspects in road rage killing of boy Video

"He then rolled [down] the passenger window and took a shot at her vehicle," Bokosky wrote. "After shooting the victim, [Eriz and Lee] continued on to the 91 eastbound and on to work in the city of Highland."

A week after the shooting, Eriz got into another road rage incident and allegedly flashed a gun at a Tesla driver. He said he didn't realize Leos had died until days later when a co-worker mentioned that his Volkswagen Sportwagen resembled the one being sought by police, prosecutors said. 

He then allegedly shaved his head and changed his hairstyle. 

"A monster with a gun murdered a little boy on his way to kindergarten – because he was cut off on the freeway," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Wednesday. "The callousness of this crime is unspeakable, but the fact that this couple continued to hide out in plain sight knowing full well they killed a 6-year-old child while Aiden’s grieving parents pleaded with the killers to come forward is [unforgivable]."

  • Aiden Leos
    Image 1 of 4

    Aiden Leos (Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer)

  • Aiden Leos memorial
    Image 2 of 4

    Alexis Cloonan, sister of 6-year-old Aiden Leos cries at the memorial errected on the Walnut Avenue overpass at the Costa Mesa (55) freeway in the city of Orange. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) ( )

  • Aiden Leos memorial
    Image 3 of 4

    A "Who shot Aiden?" banner on the Walnut Avenue bridge over the 55 Freeway in Orange, California. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)  ((Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images))

  • road rage
    Image 4 of 4

    The image of the vehicle investigators believe was involved in the shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos in Orange, Calif. (California Highway Patrol) ( )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eriz faces 40 years to life in prison while Lee faces up to three years. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money