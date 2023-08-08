Expand / Collapse search
Alabama riverfront brawl: Montgomery police announce charges in massive fight caught on video

The Montgomery, Alabama riverfront brawl went viral on social media

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Massive brawl at Montgomery, Alabama riverfront dock caught on video Video

Massive brawl at Montgomery, Alabama riverfront dock caught on video

A fight broke out on a riverfront dock in Montgomery, Alabama, over the apparent docking of a pontoon boat. (Credit: Christa)

Alabama police have charged three men with assault in connection with a massive brawl on the Montgomery Riverfront.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Montgomery Police Department Darryl Albert announced assault charges for the following men: Zachery Shipman, 25; Richard Roberts, 48; and Allen Todd, 23.

One of the men was in police custody and the two others were expected to turn themselves in to police by Tuesday afternoon.

The fight began when a crew member of a city-owned riverboat attempted to move a pontoon boat blocking the ship from docking along the riverfront around 7 p.m. on August 5.

Social media video showing a man shoving a crew member went viral on social media. 

BRAWL AT MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA RIVERFRONT DOCK CAUGHT ON VIDEO

fight on dock

The fight escalated after a verbal altercation over the apparent docking of a pontoon boat along the river. (Christa)

"The people of Montgomery, we’re better than that. We’re a fun city and we don’t want this type of activity to shed a dark eye on what this city’s all about," Albert said.

The incident escalated when several people could be seen joining the brawl and attacking the employee.

Albert said during the press conference that the FBI joined its investigation into the incident.

ALABAMA POLICE ISSUE ARREST WARRANTS FOR RIVERFRONT BRAWL CAUGHT ON VIDEO

fight on dock

The dock worker, pictured right dressed in a white shirt, is punched in the head by a man following an argument. (Christa)

"Help the brother!" one person recording the fight could be heard saying.

Police are also seeking to interview Reggie Gray, 42, who was allegedly seen on social media using a folding chair in the incident.

fight on dock

A fight between a group of White people and a Black city employee escalated after a verbal altercation over the apparent docking of a pontoon boat along the river at the Riverfront Park in Alabama.  (Christa)

In total, 200 people were on the riverboat, according to Albert. 

Police said that more charges could be filed in the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.