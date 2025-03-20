Georgia sorority girl's 'smiling' mugshot goes viral: 'Locked up Miss America'

A recent mugshot of a University of Georgia sorority girl went viral after she was seen smiling in her photo at the police station.

Lily Stewart, a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, was pulled over twice in a matter of minutes on March 8 for speeding "in excess of maximum limits," the Georgia State Police shared in a police report with Fox News Digital. An officer pulled Stewart over for going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the report.

Stewart was issued a citation, and approximately two minutes later, she was pulled over again in her 2021 Volvo XC40, going at an even faster rate of speed, clocking in at 84 mph in the 55 mph zone.

"Given the excessive speeding and recent citation, I initiated another traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle, I instructed Ms. Stewart to exit and placed her under arrest, explaining the reason for the arrest," an officer said in the report.

"The arrest of Ms. Stewart was necessary to mitigate the immediate danger posed by her reckless driving. Removing her from the roadway served to prevent further violations and potential accidents, ensuring the safety of other motorists."

However, it was her smiling mugshot that attracted attention across the internet.

"The only crime here is stealing my heart," one person commented.

"idc what she did, she’s innocent," another person wrote.

"I don’t know what she did but free her," another comment read.

Several people even offered to pay her bail.

"I’ll bail her out. What’s her booking number," one person wrote.

"You know her bond was posted before she got to the jail," another comment read.

"What's her bond" and "I'll bail her out," several other comments read.

Stewart even took to TikTok to address her arrest and shared some of the most "unhinged" comments in her video.

"You know her bond was posted before she got to the jail," Stewart captioned the video, which featured her mugshot and several comments on her image.

"They done locked up miss America," another person wrote.

Stewart told TMZ in an interview that she was heading to a friend's birthday party when she was arrested. She added that people are recognizing her on campus now from the viral fame but said she has no interest in parlaying this moment into more fame.

"I had no idea you could get arrested for speeding," Stewart said.

She added that on the way to the jail, once the officer was done being stern with her, Stewart said he was "actually kind of nice."

"On the way to the jail, he put on his playlist, and we listened to ‘Walking on a Dream’ by ‘We the People.’ It was actually kind of funny and I started to relax at that point," Stewart recalled.

Stewart then described what it was like during her booking at the jail, calling it "the craziest experience she had ever seen."

"I paid my bond, got my mugshot, and another officer drove me to the tow yard where they took my car. It was definitely an experience and never experienced anything like that, hopefully never again."

