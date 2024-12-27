Hottest mugshots of 2024

Luigi Mangione: Arrested for alleged forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement authorities in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9, 2024. Mangione faces state charges for alleged murder in the first degree in furtherance of terrorism, two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree in Manhattan, New York. Mangione also faces federal charges of using a firearm to commit murder, interstate stalking resulting in death, stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death and discharging a firearm that was equipped with a silencer in furtherance of a crime of violence.