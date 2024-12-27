Go Back
  Published
    8 Images

    Hottest mugshots of 2024

    Check out the hottest high-profile arrests from 2024.

  • Luigi Mangione: Arrested for alleged forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement authorities in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9, 2024. Mangione faces state charges for alleged murder in the first degree in furtherance of terrorism, two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree in Manhattan, New York. Mangione also faces federal charges of using a firearm to commit murder, interstate stalking resulting in death, stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death and discharging a firearm that was equipped with a silencer in furtherance of a crime of violence.
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections
  • Justin Timberlake: Arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and failure to stop at a stop sign in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 18, 2024.
    Sag Harbor Police Department
  • A mugshot of Atasha Chizaah Jefferson
    Atasha Chizaah Jefferson ‘Tommie Lee’: Arrested for alleged battery in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on June 10, 2024.
    Miami-Dade County Corrections
  • Morgan Wallen: Arrested for two counts of alleged reckless endangerment in Davidson County, Tennessee, on April 8, 2024.
    Metro Nashville PD/X
  • Travis Scott: Arrested for alleged trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Miami-Dade County, Florida in June 2024.
    Miami-Dade County Jail
  • Samantha Steele: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol in Cook County, Illinois, on November 10, 2024.
    Chicago Police Department
  • Zach Bryan: Arrested for alleged obstruction of an investigation in Craig County, Oklahoma on September 7, 2024.
    Craig County Jail
  • Scottie Scheffler: Arrested for alleged second-degree assault of a police officer, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief and disregarding signals in Jefferson County, Kentucky, on May 17, 2024.
    Louisville Department of Corrections
