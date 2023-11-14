Georgia school district mourns teacher fatally shot in Atlanta by unknown suspect

A Georgia school district is mourning the loss of a middle school teacher fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend, and authorities have yet to identify any suspects or announce any arrests.

Jason Ogbomoh, 25, of Acworth, was killed in a shooting in the 80 block of Peachtree Street near Underground Atlanta Sunday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Reached by Fox News Digital seeking an update Tuesday, Atlanta Police referred to the same preliminary information released Sunday indicating Atlanta Police Zone 5 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 81 Peachtree St. SW at approximately 3:04 a.m.

"Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a 25-year-old male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds," the press release said. "The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where they succumbed to their injuries. Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues."

FLORIDA SERIAL CAR BURGLARY SUSPECT WITH 'ALL GAS, NO BRAKES' TATTOO NABBED AFTER HIGH-SPEED CRASH

Police have not indicated a suspected motive or whether the victim and alleged assailant knew each other.

A witness told 11 Alive he was parking his car nearby when he heard about eight to ten rounds until looking up and noticing "the perpetrator shot this dude point-blank."

The witness said he used his belt as a tourniquet to render aid to Ogbomoh until an ambulance arrived minutes later.

Ogbomoh, reportedly a 2020 graduate of the University of Georgia who majored in biology with a neuroscience concentration, taught computer science at Marietta Middle School for two years. In a statement to local outlets, Marietta Middle School Principal Diona Brown said she was "heartbroken" by the news of Ogbomoh's passing.

ATLANTA 'COP CITY' PROTESTERS CLASH WITH POLICE OVER CONSTRUCTION OF TRAINING CENTER

"His passion for teaching was clear in every lesson; his commitment to our students unwavering. At just 25 years old, he had already made a significant impact on our community," she wrote, according to WSB-TV. "His ability to connect with students and his enthusiasm for teaching was truly special. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Students reportedly affectionately referred to Ogbomoh as "Mr. O."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was an incredible teacher. He was a role model. He was a leader. He was a mentor. He was the type of teacher that every parent would want their child to have," Brown also told 11 Alive. "That’s been the hardest part is seeing the emotional reactions our students have had to his passing and our students walking up with just sadness in their eyes."