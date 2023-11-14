Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta

Georgia school district mourns teacher fatally shot in Atlanta by unknown suspect

Marietta Middle School teacher Jason Ogbomoh was killed in downtown Atlanta

Danielle Wallace
A Georgia school district is mourning the loss of a middle school teacher fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend, and authorities have yet to identify any suspects or announce any arrests. 

Jason Ogbomoh, 25, of Acworth, was killed in a shooting in the 80 block of Peachtree Street near Underground Atlanta Sunday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta. 

Reached by Fox News Digital seeking an update Tuesday, Atlanta Police referred to the same preliminary information released Sunday indicating Atlanta Police Zone 5 officers responded to a report of a person shot at 81 Peachtree St. SW at approximately 3:04 a.m.

"Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a 25-year-old male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds," the press release said. "The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where they succumbed to their injuries. Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues."

Jason Ogbomoh smiles

Jason Ogbomoh was killed in a downtown Atlanta shooting. (Marietta Middle School)

Police have not indicated a suspected motive or whether the victim and alleged assailant knew each other. 

A witness told 11 Alive he was parking his car nearby when he heard about eight to ten rounds until looking up and noticing "the perpetrator shot this dude point-blank." 

The witness said he used his belt as a tourniquet to render aid to Ogbomoh until an ambulance arrived minutes later. 

atlanta shooting scene

Atlanta Police responded to a shooting at 81 Peachtree Street SW at 3:04 a.m. Sunday. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Ogbomoh, reportedly a 2020 graduate of the University of Georgia who majored in biology with a neuroscience concentration, taught computer science at Marietta Middle School for two years. In a statement to local outlets, Marietta Middle School Principal Diona Brown said she was "heartbroken" by the news of Ogbomoh's passing. 

Marietta Middle sign

Marietta Middle School is mourning the loss of a teacher killed in Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"His passion for teaching was clear in every lesson; his commitment to our students unwavering. At just 25 years old, he had already made a significant impact on our community," she wrote, according to WSB-TV. "His ability to connect with students and his enthusiasm for teaching was truly special. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him." 

Students reportedly affectionately referred to Ogbomoh as "Mr. O."

"He was an incredible teacher. He was a role model. He was a leader. He was a mentor. He was the type of teacher that every parent would want their child to have," Brown also told 11 Alive. "That’s been the hardest part is seeing the emotional reactions our students have had to his passing and our students walking up with just sadness in their eyes." 

