Chemical fire in Georgia's Rockdale County shuts down parts of interstate

A dangerous Rockdale County, Ga., chemical plant fire has led police to shut down parts of Interstate 20 early Monday morning.

Fire crews are on the scene of the fire, which started around 6 a.m. at a BioLab in Conyers.

While the structure is not on fire, officials say the fire is inside the building and involved around 10 to 12 pallets.

The Rockdale County Fire Chief Dan Morgan says that the 40 firefighters at the location are making headway to isolate the fire to the area with the pallets.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the lab makes pool chemicals, which are extremely flammable and hazardous to humans.

Police are shutting down multiple roads in the area, including both I-20 eastbound and westbound between West Avenue and Sigman Road. Old Covington Highway and Iris Drive are also impacted by the delays.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office says that all of the ramps to I-20 eastbound and westbound are shut down from Rockdale to Morgan counties.

Officials are asking people to also stay away from StoneCrest Mall due to winds that are carrying smoke from the fire to the area.

Thankfully, officials say everyone was able to evacuate from the lab and there are no injuries at this time.

