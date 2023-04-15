Expand / Collapse search
US
Georgia preteen drowns in Pensacola rip tide during Florida spring break trip

Rashad Williams was visiting Pensacola, Florida for spring break

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A 12-year-old boy from Georgia passed away on Thursday after being caught in a rip tide last week.

12-year-old Rashad Williams was visiting Johnson Beach in Pensacola, Florida, on April 6 with his friend Braylon Jones, 14, for spring break.

Braylon's mother Addie Jones chaperoned the trip and told FOX 5 Atlanta that the wave "flushed" the boys into the water.

"My son said the way it came, it was like a wave, it was something like water, just came pouring like a wave," Jones explained. "It stood up and came down on them, and it kind of like flushed them down in the water."

"I'm just speechless. I just couldn't believe all of that was unfolding right before me like that," the mother added.

Both boys were rushed to the hospital. Braylon survived, but Rashad passed away after fighting for his life on a ventilator for nearly a week.

"You know, I feel so bad, because I took him with me, you know, and he didn't come back to his mom, like he left," Jones said.

"[Braylon] said one minute he see everybody trying to fight the water, the current, to stay on top. He said next thing you know he didn't see nobody," the mother explained.  

Two teenagers died while attempting to save the boys. 16-year-old Bryce Brooks and family friend Charles Johnson also got caught in the rip current and passed away.