Georgia mom accused of stabbing her 2 young children to death

A Georgia woman hospitalized with stab wounds has been charged with stabbing her two young children to death.

Investigators were now trying to determine what led Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, of Gainesville, to allegedly kill the children Friday before stabbing herself, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Jaramillo-Hernandez is facing two counts each of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault in connection with the incident, the station reported.

The victims were identified as, Mateo Miranda Jaramillo, 5, and Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, 6, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

The stabbings took place between noon and 2 p.m. Friday, according to sheriff's officials.

A caller to 911 reported a woman had cut herself, they said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were met by Jaramillo-Hernandez and spoke to her, sheriff’s official Derreck Booth told Fox 5.

Crime scene tape surrounded the home Friday night, the station reported.