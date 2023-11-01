Georgia middle school teacher arrested, charged with child molestation

A Douglas County, Georgia middle school teacher faces serious charges of child molestation after a nearly month-long investigation that led to his arrest.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation Oct. 4 after receiving a tip that a Turner Middle School teacher had inappropriate contact with a student over social media.

The 48-year-old teacher, Andrew Goswick, is alleged to have communicated with multiple female students late at night, the sheriff’s office said, and without consent of the students’ parents.

Investigators learned that the conversations between Goswick and the students involved sexually explicit material, leading to the sheriff’s office obtaining warrants for the teacher’s arrest.

Both search and arrest warrants were executed at Goswick’s residence Oct. 27, and he was ultimately taken into custody.

He has been charged with child molestation, a felony, and is currently being held without bond at the Douglas County Jail.

FOX 5 in Atlanta reported that the Douglas County School System issued a statement on Goswick’s arrest.

In the statement, school system officials said they immediately launched an investigation into the alleged misconduct, and Goswick, though unnamed in the statement, was placed on leave the same day.

The school system has since begun the process of terminating his employment.

"Safeguarding the well-being of our students is our top priority, and student safety remains non-negotiable," the statement read. "The alleged behavior is unacceptable and contradicts the values and professional standards we require of all employees."

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.