Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Georgia man, woman face pile of charges in shooting of 3-year-old child

The boy was found shot inside an Atlanta-area hotel, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia man and woman have been charged in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy in a hotel room over the weekend. 

Devante Porter, 23, and Jermecia Martin, 29, were charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, reckless conduct, making false statements and tampering with evidence, the Douglasville Police Department said. 

EMS workers were called to the Intown Suites in Lithia Springs for an injured child around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. 

GEORGIA'S DEVIN WILLOCK, CHANDLER LECROY WERE SEEN LEAVING STRIP CLUB MINUTES BEFORE FATAL CRASH: REPORT

Devante Porter, 23, and Jermecia Martin, 29, are charged in connection with the shooting of a young boy.

Devante Porter, 23, and Jermecia Martin, 29, are charged in connection with the shooting of a young boy. (Douglasville Police Department)

When they arrived, they called local law enforcement and took the boy, whose name was not released, to a hospital. 

No information was released on the child's condition. Authorities announced the arrest of Porter and Martin on Sunday. They did not disclose their relationship to the child. 

The shooting remains under investigation

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.