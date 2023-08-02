Georgia man killed deputy wife, her brother before they found out about his secret children, cheating: DA

A Georgia man killed his wife, who was a deputy sheriff, and her brother two years ago to keep his two children with another woman a secret, according to prosecutors.

A Newton County jury last week found Jaquavia Jackson guilty of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of felony firearm possession in the 2021 slayings of his wife, Shakeema Brown Jackson, and her brother, Levoy Brown.

"A daughter and a son were taken from a family in one horrific, premeditated incident. Nothing can ever make up for the tremendous loss of Shakeema and Levoy. But this verdict holds the person responsible that took them from their family," Newton District Attorney Randy McGinley said in a statement.

Newton County Sheriff’s deputies found Shakeema Jackson and Brown fatally shot inside a home on Windcrest Drive Oct. 21, 2021.

At the time, Jaquavia Jackson was at the home and told authorities two unidentified men broke into the home and killed his wife and brother-in-law.

Investigators later found out Jaquavia and Shakeema were scheduled to appear in court the following morning to address claims from two women saying the defendant "had fathered children with them" but had convinced "someone else to do" a DNA test, McGinley said in a press release.

Jaquavia feared his wife "would have found out the truth and extent of his lying and cheating" at that hearing, the DA continued.

Evidence against the defendant in his murder trial included surveillance footage from a neighbor showing no one entering or leaving the Jacksons' home the day Shakeema and Brown were shot dead. Jaquavia also called a neighbor across the street the morning of the murders to ask if his security camera was working, and the neighbor told him it wasn't.

Jaquavia also staged a gunshot that appeared to come from outside the house to make it look like intruders had fired inside at his wife and brother-in-law.

Forensic evidence presented in court showed the defendant shot his wife "multiple times" while she was snuggled up in a blanket on the couch and scrolling through Facebook on her phone, the DA said.

A sentencing hearing for Jaquavia will be scheduled in the near future.

Shakeema had only been a Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy about a month when she was murdered. She was known for having a bubbly personality and always greeting inmates with, "Good morning," "no matter how disrespectful" they may have been, the sheriff's office said in an October 2021 statement following her death.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a statement at the time. "This is a hard time for the sheriff’s office, and we ask for your continued prayers."