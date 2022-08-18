Georgia man facing homicide charges after Memorial Day weekend boat crash kills 5, including 4 family members

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man was indicted this week on homicide by vessel charges following a boat collision over Memorial Day weekend that left five people dead, including four members of a family.

Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel and six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation in relation to the fatal incident on May 28 on the Wilmington River.

The collision between one boat with six people and one with three people happened near Savannah, with some bodies not recovered until the next day.

Four members of the Leffler family – Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 – died in the accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, a passenger in Stegall’s boat whom WJCL identified as a U.S. Army veteran, also died. Katie Leffler, the family’s daughter, and her friend survived the collision, according to reports.

Stegall was arrested and charged with boating under the influence at the time of the wreck.

Authorities say Stegall was under the influence of alcohol and operating the boat recklessly by steering it down the wrong side of the river. Boaters are supposed to pass each other on the right.

"We are saddened to report the death of our faculty member, Mr. Chris Leffler, and his wife, Lori, their sons, Zach and Nate who passed away from injuries sustained in a boating accident this weekend," Cavalry Day School, a private Christian school in Savannah, said on a Facebook post in June.

"We love the Leffler family and our hearts are broken. I want to thank all of the first responders and everyone who continues to pray for the Calvary community and the Leffler family. Everyone that knows them has seen faith in action," said Hunter Chadwick, the head of the school.

"Chris, Lori, Zach, and Nate were loved by so many and will be missed dearly. Chris was great at building relationships with students, parents, and peers. He was an outstanding teacher, coach, and he was a friend," Chadwick added. "Nate, a Senior at Calvary Day, had a quiet demeanor, contagious smile, and passion for athletics. He was well-liked by his peers, was a great brother, and a loving son."

