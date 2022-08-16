Atlanta citizens capture suspected catalytic converter thief, hold him for police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of Atlanta residents chased down a man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter and detained him while waiting for police to arrive.

Officers responded to a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter in the 100 block of Hilliard St. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect being detained by citizens who said they witnessed the crime. One man said he heard a power tool being used underneath a parked car.

The citizens told police that the suspect – later identified as 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York – fled from the area carrying the vehicle’s catalytic converter and tools. Neighbors chased the man and detained him at Grant and Decatur St. and held him while waiting for police.

Responding officers arrested York and located the owner of the stolen car part. Police also recovered battery-powered tools and extra saw blades.

York is charged with theft, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana. Police said York has been arrested at least 16 times before this incident.