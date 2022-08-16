Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Published

Atlanta citizens capture suspected catalytic converter thief, hold him for police

Atlanta citizens held down a man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter while waiting for police officers

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Atlanta citizens detain man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter while waiting for police Video

Atlanta citizens detain man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter while waiting for police

Residents in an Atlanta neighborhood held a man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter while waiting for police officers to arrive.

A group of Atlanta residents chased down a man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter and detained him while waiting for police to arrive. 

Officers responded to a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter in the 100 block of Hilliard St. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, police said. 

Body cam footage showing citizens detaining a man suspected of stealing car parts. 

Body cam footage showing citizens detaining a man suspected of stealing car parts.  (Atlanta Police Department)

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect being detained by citizens who said they witnessed the crime. One man said he heard a power tool being used underneath a parked car. 

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT INCREASING ACROSS THE COUNTRY IN 2022

The citizens told police that the suspect – later identified as 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York – fled from the area carrying the vehicle’s catalytic converter and tools. Neighbors chased the man and detained him at Grant and Decatur St. and held him while waiting for police. 

Responding officers arrested York and located the owner of the stolen car part. Police also recovered battery-powered tools and extra saw blades. 

York is charged with theft, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana. Police said York has been arrested at least 16 times before this incident. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  